Video of Hamilton County dog waiting for forever home goes viral on TikTok

Rocky has been looking for a family to adopt him for over a year.

FISHERS, Ind. — Six-year-old Rocky is full of energy and is rarely seen without carrying around one of his favorite stuffed toys. The pit bull-terrier mix is like many shelter dogs and is still waiting for a forever home.

"He's a really great dog, we just need somebody to give him the chance," said Megan Davis, director of training and communications at the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

The team at the Humane Society for Hamilton County knew Rocky's one-year anniversary was coming up and wanted to do something special for him.

So they posted a video on TikTok showing what it's like being in a shelter from Rocky's point of view. Within a few days, the video had more than 19 million views with more than 50,000 comments.

The caption reads, "Rocky wants to know why he can't find a home. Can you help him?"

"Every day it keeps going up and I am like, 'How? How is this happening? It's crazy. It's absolutely crazy," Davis said. "It just blew our minds, the reception to him and to his video and to shelter animals as a whole."

Despite the millions of clicks, Rocky still isn't adopted.

The shelter marked his one year at the shelter with this video.

"It's about finding him a home, but it's really resonating with people that this is animals' reality all over the country and the world, even," Davis said.

As Rocky waits for his perfect home, he's also enjoying a lot of fan mail, including treats, toys, art and donations. So far, the humane society has received about $10,000.

"Everybody that has donated and shared has helped not only Rocky, but all the other animals in our care as well," Davis said.

No matter how many views, the shelter's goal is to find every dog a loving home.

"He's a dog with some unique needs, so he's not a dog for everybody, but once he is comfortable with you and is in his space and has his stuffed toys, that's when he is living his best life," Davis said.

Just like Rocky Balboa, he's an underdog hoping someone will give him a chance.

"He deserves it and I think it's time. So, hopefully, we will find his home soon," Davis said.

Rocky is looking for a home with adults only or teens that are 16 and older. He prefers to be the only pet and enjoys getting all the attention. He does get nervous around new people. Rocky's adoption fee is $55.

