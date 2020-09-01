MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — An animal rescue in Illinois said a dog that had its mouth rubber-banded shut is out of surgery.
St. Francis Community Animal Rescue and Education said it took a two-and-a-half-hour surgery to get rubber bands off of its mouth. The animal rescue said they took the dog into their care Monday and it was immediately taken into surgery.
The rescue said the rubber bands left deep cuts in the dog’s mouth. The rubber bands also cut off the dog’s circulation and cut into the bone.
The 13-pound dog was described on Facebook as sweet and gentle. The rescue said it never tried to bite anyone or growl at them when they were caring for it.
