Sarasota County passes resolution to designate 'dog-friendly' areas

Commissioners passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is a generic image.

In a unanimous vote, the Sarasota County Commission passed a resolution "designating dog-friendly areas" in specified county parks, preserves and trails Tuesday.

County code previously prohibited dogs, cats and other pets in county-owned parks except for in designated areas like dog parks. The new resolution now allows for pets to occupy other spaces as long as they are leashed and cleaned up after.

The resolution will go into effect on May 1, 2022.

"Sarasota County recognizes that citizens and visitors wish to enjoy public outdoor recreational spaces with their dogs," the resolution reads.

The resolution adds that making the addition of dog-friendly areas will also contribute to the health and well-being of both dogs and their owners. Signage and guidelines will be posted to identify the new sites.

Dogs will still not be allowed in playgrounds, athletic fields and other areas not designated for dogs on leash.