Sarasota County Sheriff's Office welcomes newest member of mounted patrol unit

Everyone say hello to Roscoe!

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — The newest member of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol Unit is making his debut in the public's eye.

Roscoe is a 10-year-old Belgian Draft Horse, standing at approximately 18 hands tall, the sheriff's office explains. He was first brought into the agency back in March and began an accelerated training regimen with the mounted patrol deputies.

The sheriff's office said Roscoe is a natural fit with the unit because of his calm demeanor and easy-going disposition.

So what will the new member of the team be doing? He'll soon be helping with increased patrols on Siesta Key during spring break, along with holidays and special events.

“It is thanks to continued support from the community that we are able to keep our unit well-staffed, trained, and equipped with amazing animals,” Special Operations Captain Bryan Ivings said in a statement. “Roscoe is already a valuable asset and will be a natural leader for the other horses."

Roscoe joined a family of the mounted patrol unit which is made up of seven horses, two full-time deputies, five part-time deputies and a barn technician.

Both the horses and staff work out of a recently constructed barn in Nokomis.