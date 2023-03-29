x
Video: Sarasota officer escorts flock of ducks to nearby pond

The Sarasota Police Department says the officer was able to "wing it."
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota police officer made a group of new unexpected friends Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the police department explains when the officer woke up at the "quack of dawn," he didn't plan to give a flock of ducks a police escort to a nearby pond.

Yes, you read that correctly – body camera footage shows the officer following the mama duck and her little ducklings before helping to lead them to a body of water. They even crossed a road together.

The agency says the officer was able to "wing it."

"Next time, he will have to put it on their bill," the tweet read in part.

