Video: Sarasota officer escorts flock of ducks to nearby pond

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota police officer made a group of new unexpected friends Tuesday morning.
A tweet from the police department explains when the officer woke up at the "quack of dawn," he didn't plan to give a flock of ducks a police escort to a nearby pond.
Yes, you read that correctly – body camera footage shows the officer following the mama duck and her little ducklings before helping to lead them to a body of water. They even crossed a road together.
The agency says the officer was able to "wing it."
"Next time, he will have to put it on their bill," the tweet read in part.