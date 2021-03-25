Sarasota PD dive team encounters 'feeding frenzy' of sharks while training

No one was hurt, but police say officers decided 'it was the perfect time to take lunch.'

SARASOTA, Fla — A dive team with the Sarasota Police Department literally swam with the fishes and had a close encounter with some sharks, the department said.

And, it was all caught on video.

It happened during a training session offshore in the Gulf, police say.

"This may look like something off National Geographic but this feeding frenzy is what our dive team encountered at a recent training offshore in the Gulf," Sarasota Police wrote on social media. "No officers were hurt but they did decide this was the perfect time to take lunch."

