CMA spots first sea turtle nest of the season

Nearly 90 percent of sea turtle nesting happens on Florida’s beaches, which means there's a good chance you'll come across a marked nest this season.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's official — sea turtle nesting season has kicked off in the Tampa Bay area.

This week, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium sea turtle nesting team spotted the first nest of the season.

Starting about a week before sea turtle nesting season, which typically falls between May 1 and Oct. 31, the CMA team patrols approximately 21 miles of beach along northern Pinellas County.

Seven days a week, staff and interns get to the beach before sunrise in search of marks in the sand left by crawling females along the high tide line, according to the aquarium's website. They used these tracks to find the nest and mark it with posts and bright-colored tape before taking measurements to monitor the nest for the season.

In addition to steering clear of the marked nests, there are other steps beachgoers can take to help hatchlings have a safe journey to the water.

Turn off the lights: Sea turtles use brightness from the moon and stars over the horizon to guide them from the beach to the water, but artificial bright lights can confuse them and lead them in the wrong direction.

Take all your trash and beach toys : Large items in the sand can create a barrier for females looking for a place to nest.

: Large items in the sand can create a barrier for females looking for a place to nest. Knock down sandcastles: Sandcastles and holes in the sand can pose challenges for hatchlings when it's time for them to make their way to the shoreline.