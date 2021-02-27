x
Coast Guard releases displaced sea turtles off Texas coast following historic winter storm

The turtles were released once the water became warm enough for them to return, the Coast Guard said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of sea turtles rescued from the water during a historic winter storm that engulfed most of Texas are being returned to the water thanks to the Coast Guard, Texas State Aquarium and state wildlife agencies. 

According to a release from the Department of Defense, the sea turtles were released back into the water once temperatures reached at least 55 degrees.

On Thursday, the Texas State Aquarium said it released 804 more sea turtles that came to the aquarium cold-stunned. 

According to the aquarium, more than 1,000 sea turtles came under its care from Feb. 13-23 due to the historic winter storm. And, the number marked a record for the aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center. 

