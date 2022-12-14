10 Cold-stun sea turtles leave New England for Florida

The New England Aquarium said that more than 500 turtles have washed ashore on Cape Cod.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ten cold-stricken sea turtles that were stranded in Cape Cod are now rehabilitating in warmer waters at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The turtles are part of 100 turtles that were transported to facilities in Florida and Mississippi by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Service and the non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too, the aquarium said in a statement.

"Each year, hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles wash up on the beaches of Cape Cod," the aquarium explained.

"Because of the rapidly changing water temperature and wind pattern, many turtles cannot escape the hook-like area of Cape Cod Bay before becoming hypothermic."

