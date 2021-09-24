More than 40 'tiny bundles of joy' released from 2 southwest Florida aquariums

Nearly 800 sea turtle hatchlings have been successfully rehabilitated at Mote's Hatchling Hospital along with more than 150 at Clearwater Marine Aquarium since May.

TAMPA, Fla. — Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium took more than 40 sea turtle hatchlings offshore to be released after being rehabilitated.

Mote's Hatchling Hospital was able to successfully rehabilitate 33 of the hatchlings. Many of them were recovered from pools after they became disoriented, aquarium leaders say.

The team at Mote says they were able to make an additional offshore trip to release 10 more hatchlings that recovered from a variety of impairments including disorientation and malnutrition at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's marine life hospital.

Since the start of the sea turtle season in May, nearly 800 sea turtle hatchlings have been successfully rehabilitated at Mote's Hatchling hospital along with more than 150 at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, according to Mote.

While there can be many different reasons as to why the hatchlings might be recovered, experts say "the most common reason that a hatchling finds itself in need of TLC is due to disorientation."

This happens when the turtles emerge from the nest and travel toward artificial lighting instead of the water.

These tiny little reptiles have a limited energy supply and wasting it going the wrong direction could be deadly, the aquarium explains.

Even with the nesting season coming to an end, officials say more than 300 nests are still on Sarasota-area beaches, and another 100 nests remain on north Pinellas County beaches.

Mote says these simple changes can make an "ocean" of difference:

Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October.

Close drapes after dark and put beach furniture far back from the water.

Fill in holes that may entrap hatchlings on their way to the water.

Do not approach nesting turtles or hatchlings, make noise, shine lights at turtles, or use flashlights, cell phone lights, or fishing lamps on the beach.

Do not encourage a turtle to move while nesting or pick up hatchlings that have emerged and are heading for the water.

Do not use fireworks on the beach.