Biologists tracking uncommon seal spotting along Florida beach

FLORIDA, USA — An uncommon visitor was spotted along a Florida beach this week when a seal hauled out of the water.
"While this is not an everyday occurrence in Florida, it is normal for seals to rest on the beach alone," NOAA Fisheries wrote in a Facebook post.
According to the agency, seals will often haul out of the water for a few days to rest before returning to the ocean for food. And the more they're disturbed, the less rest they get. That's why NOAA is asking people to do their part and be a "responsible viewer."
Here's what it suggests those who spot the semiaquatic mammals:
- Give the seal at least 50 yards of space
- Limit your time watching the seal
- Keep dogs on a leash to keep the seal and your dog safe
- Report marine mammal sightings to 877-WHALE-HELP
"If the seal appears to have cuts or scrapes, that is all the more reason to give it space to rest. Seals often recover best in their natural habitat," it added.
Biologists are actively monitoring the seal while it calls the Sunshine State home.
