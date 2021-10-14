SeaWorld penguin beats cancer for the 2nd time

She had many surgeries and underwent chemo.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A penguin named Donna at SeaWorld Orlando has now officially beat cancer not once but twice.

Donna was diagnosed with Squamous cell carcinoma of the uropygial gland in May 2019, the theme park wrote on its Facebook page. That specific gland is used to secret the protective oil which water "proofs" their feathers.

SeaWorld says Donna underwent many surgeries, as well as chemotherapy to get rid of the cancer.

"We're happy to share that he has been cured of cancer," the theme park wrote.

Donna the penguin, 2x cancer survivor | SeaWorld Orlando Meet Donna, the penguin who beat cancer not once, but twice. 🐧 In May of 2019 Donna was diagnosed with Squamous cell carcinoma of the uropygial gland, which is the gland that is used to secrete the protective oil which water proofs their feathers. He underwent many surgeries, as well as chemotherapy, and we're happy to share that he has been cured of cancer. 💛 Posted by SeaWorld Orlando on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

She's not the only penguin to survive cancer.

In 2014, the world's then-oldest African penguin, Tess, went through radiation to treat an aggressive form of skin cancer on the penguin's face, according to the Colorado State University.

A CT scan confirmed a tumor, which was the size of a pinto bean, was on the right side of Tess's face. After rehabilitation, she was released back into her habitat with only minor scabbing on the area where she received treatment.