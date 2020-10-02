ORLANDO, Fla. — Trainers at SeaWorld Entertainment Parks will no longer be riding on top of dolphins’ noses, or rostrums, during shows.

The decision came after a battle with animal rights group PETA who criticized the moves, according to CBS affiliate-WKMG.

WKMG said the decision was announced in a letter Friday from a company lawyer to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Los Angeles Times reported PETA held 163 shares of SeaWorld stock as of last December.

PETA referred to the stunt as “standing on the dolphin’s faces,” according to the LA Times.

SeaWorld’s lawyers fired back at PETA, calling their characterization of the stunt as “unclear and misleading”, according to WKMG.

SeaWorld said out of the 140 dolphins in its care, less than 10 actually perform the stunt where there is a trainer “surfing” on their faces.

The company was already working to phase out the performances before the proposal from PETA, WKMG reported.

