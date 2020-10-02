ORLANDO, Fla. — Trainers at SeaWorld Entertainment Parks will no longer be riding on top of dolphins’ noses, or rostrums, during shows.
The decision came after a battle with animal rights group PETA who criticized the moves, according to CBS affiliate-WKMG.
WKMG said the decision was announced in a letter Friday from a company lawyer to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Los Angeles Times reported PETA held 163 shares of SeaWorld stock as of last December.
PETA referred to the stunt as “standing on the dolphin’s faces,” according to the LA Times.
SeaWorld’s lawyers fired back at PETA, calling their characterization of the stunt as “unclear and misleading”, according to WKMG.
SeaWorld said out of the 140 dolphins in its care, less than 10 actually perform the stunt where there is a trainer “surfing” on their faces.
The company was already working to phase out the performances before the proposal from PETA, WKMG reported.
RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando changing its centerpiece killer-whale show
RELATED: SeaWorld CEO resigns after less than a year on the job
What other people are reading right now:
- 3-year-old still in critical condition after house fire kills her brother, grandpa
- Man accused of driving van into Republican tent in Walmart parking lot
- Demolition uncovers antique log building in Pennsylvania
- 2 teen girls killed, another hurt in crash on I-275
- Pizza shop gets shut down for third time in 2 years
- Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled because baby could fall out
- Texas restaurant opens early to give a 3-year-old cancer patient the meal of a lifetime
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter