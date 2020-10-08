Virus-quieted oceans open window for 'Shark Week' researchers

LOS ANGELES — As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay put, it gave sharks a travel passport and scientists a rare opportunity.
Ocean spots cleared of fishing boats and other intrusions saw increased and even unusual marine life behavior, and Discovery Channel’s "Shark Week" jumped through hoops to capitalize on the brief window.
Its 32nd annual "Shark Week" slate includes a pair of shows taped earlier this year during the lull. The virus-related shows are “Shark Lockdown,” which aired at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and “Abandoned Waters,” airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
A record 24 shows will air during "Shark Week," which started Sunday and continues through Aug. 16.
- National Hurricane Center tracks 'Invest 95-L' in the Atlantic
- Family of Don Lewis, whose disappearance resurfaced in 'Tiger King,' set to share developments
- Boat called 'Last Lap' takes on water near Anna Maria
- 'I know this is not the only child, or will be the last child': Family of 17-year-old killed in shooting speaks out
- Police: 1 dead, 20 injured after shooting at Southeast DC cookout
- Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina is strongest in 104 years
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter