Virus-quieted oceans open window for 'Shark Week' researchers

A record 24 shows will air during this year's 'Shark Week' on Discovery Channel.
This image released by Discovery Channel shows a shark breaking through the water in a scene from "Shark Lockdown," premiering Sunday, Aug. 9, one of three programs kicking off Shark Week 2020 on the Discovery Channel. (Discovery Channel via AP)

LOS ANGELES — As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay put, it gave sharks a travel passport and scientists a rare opportunity. 

Ocean spots cleared of fishing boats and other intrusions saw increased and even unusual marine life behavior, and Discovery Channel’s "Shark Week" jumped through hoops to capitalize on the brief window. 

Its 32nd annual "Shark Week" slate includes a pair of shows taped earlier this year during the lull. The virus-related shows are “Shark Lockdown,” which aired at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and “Abandoned Waters,” airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday. 

A record 24 shows will air during "Shark Week," which started Sunday and continues through Aug. 16. 

This image released by Discovery Channel shows a scene from "Sharks of Neptune," airing Thursday as part of Shark Week 2020 on Discovery Channel. (Discovery via AP)

