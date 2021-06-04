Sheriff Grady Judd promotes National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month in video with adorable kitten

It's the purrrr-fect time to give a kitten a new home.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, which means it's the purrr-fect time to give a home to a kitten in need.

And in a new video, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells us about some of our furry friends that need to be adopted right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The hilarious video, showing Judd holding an adorable kitten, reminds us just how important it is to find a home for these animals.

Polk County Animal Services makes it easy, too.

Their kittens come already sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped. Plus, they're hosting Free Adoption Saturdays so you can take home your new family member at no cost.

You can browse adoptable cats and dogs in Polk County here.

National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month is celebrated each June because it marks the height of “kitten season,” when large litters of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters, according to American Humane.

For tips on adopting your new kitten, you can visit the nonprofit's website.