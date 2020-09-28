Small poodle fighting for his life after being tossed out of car in New Jersey

The dog's rescuers said it appears the animal has suffered "a lifetime of neglect."

OAKLAND, N.J. — A small male poodle is fighting for his life after being thrown from a car in New Jersey.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said the dog, named Bear, was found emaciated, his fur matted and lying "helplessly in the street after being discarded like trash."

The refuge said he has severe injuries, including pelvic fractures, skin lesions and a possible skull fracture and herniated diaphragm.

Bear was picked up by Paterson Animal Control Saturday afternoon. The refuge said he was tossed from a car around 1:30 p.m. near 927 Market Street in Paterson, New Jersey.

According to his rescuers, Bear's condition appears to be from "a lifetime of neglect."

The dog is now in intensive care at Oradell Animal Hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Richard Martinez at 973-881-3640.

