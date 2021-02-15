Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. — A New Jersey zoo says a snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old.
A county press release says Himani was “peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer” on Friday.
The Press of Atlantic City reports that the leopard reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point.
Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo in 2009 from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee. Dr. Alex Ernst, an associate veterinarian at the Zoo, says her contributions to the conservation of her species are "immeasurable.”
- When will the COVID vaccine be available to children?
- Here's how the American Heart Association says you can be heart healthy
- NWS: Waterspout comes ashore as a quick-hitting tornado in Pinellas County
- Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
- Will people still wear masks after COVID-19?
- 'If Donald Trump's actions weren't impeachable, then nothing is': Sen. Warnock on final Trump vote
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter