Massive Florida softshell turtle receives care after being hit by car

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — WOW, that's a big girl!
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Sanibel, is looking after a mama softshell turtle, after she was hit by a car.
"Softshells are a freshwater species found in many ponds, lakes and slow moving waterways throughout the state. The average weight for breeding turtles of this species is around 7 kilograms and she weighed in over 12 kilograms!", CROW said on its Facebook page.
After taking a look at the turtle's injuries and doing a radiograph, veterinarians found she was carrying eggs!
Thankfully, they said her injuries don't appear to be too severe. CROW plans to release her Thursday morning if she's still doing well.
- CVS offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- $600K in COVID-19 precautions: Here's what to expect at this year's Florida Strawberry Festival
- House passes sweeping police reform bill named after George Floyd
- Senate debate on COVID bill, $1,400 checks may start today
- SpaceX's Starship sticks its landing but blows up
- Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter