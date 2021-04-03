Massive Florida softshell turtle receives care after being hit by car

The average weight for breeding softshell turtles is 15 pounds and she weighed in at over 26 pounds.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — WOW, that's a big girl!

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Sanibel, is looking after a mama softshell turtle, after she was hit by a car.

"Softshells are a freshwater species found in many ponds, lakes and slow moving waterways throughout the state. The average weight for breeding turtles of this species is around 7 kilograms and she weighed in over 12 kilograms!", CROW said on its Facebook page.

After taking a look at the turtle's injuries and doing a radiograph, veterinarians found she was carrying eggs!

Thankfully, they said her injuries don't appear to be too severe. CROW plans to release her Thursday morning if she's still doing well.

Whoa! 👀 at this BIG Momma 🐢!



This is a FL softshell turtle admitted to the #CROWClinic today after being hit by a 🚗. Softshells are a freshwater species found in ponds & lakes. The average weight for breeding turtles of this species is 7 kg. She weighed in over 12 kg! pic.twitter.com/x8Qeqyr4k5 — CROW Clinic (@CROWClinic) March 3, 2021