Massive Florida softshell turtle receives care after being hit by car

The average weight for breeding softshell turtles is 15 pounds and she weighed in at over 26 pounds.
Credit: CROW Hospital Admissions Manager Shelli A.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — WOW, that's a big girl!

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Sanibel, is looking after a mama softshell turtle, after she was hit by a car.

"Softshells are a freshwater species found in many ponds, lakes and slow moving waterways throughout the state. The average weight for breeding turtles of this species is around 7 kilograms and she weighed in over 12 kilograms!", CROW said on its Facebook page.

After taking a look at the turtle's injuries and doing a radiograph, veterinarians found she was carrying eggs!

Thankfully, they said her injuries don't appear to be too severe. CROW plans to release her Thursday morning if she's still doing well.

