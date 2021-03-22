Zoo Miami welcomes endangered newborn foal

MIAMI — Zoo Miami is welcoming the newest member of its family.
An endangered Somali Wild Ass was born around sunrise on March 12.
The foal is the ninth born at Zoo Miami, to a mare named "Lisha."
At nearly 23 years old, Lisha is the oldest Somali Wild Ass to ever give birth in North America, according to the Zoo.
The Zoo hasn't released the sex of the baby yet.
"Somali Wild Asses are among the world’s most critically endangered equids with less than 1,000 believed to still exist in the wild. It is the last remaining ancestor of the modern donkey. They are the smallest of the wild equids and are found in the rocky deserts in very isolated areas of Eastern Africa. Adults weigh approximately 500 pounds and mares give birth to usually a single foal after a gestation of 11 months. They are characterized by their smooth gray coat and their striped legs which are indicative of their close relation to zebras.", the zoo said.
Zoo Miami started exhibiting Somali Wild Ass in 2011 and is part of the Species Survival Plan which is a breeding program designed to maintain healthy populations of these extremely rare animals.
- Vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to people age 50 and older
- Vice President Kamala Harris visits Florida Monday
- 'We got a problem?' 2 teens charged with battery on Clearwater Beach lifeguard
- Women aren't protected by hate crime legislation in Florida
- US data finds AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine effective for all ages
- What is 'cancel culture'? How the phrase got its start
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter