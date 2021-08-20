Dog lovers unite: Southeastern Guide Dogs needs volunteer puppy-raisers

No experience is needed to become a volunteer. A supportive team and tools will be provided.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Southeastern Guide Dogs is looking for volunteer puppy-raisers who will "open their hearts and home to help raise these fuzzy superheroes to be."

This nonprofit has puppy-raising groups all across the southeastern US, who teach house manners and basic skills to the pups. These skills help prepare them for advanced skills training and life as working dogs.

These puppies begin their in-home experience around nine weeks old. They return to Southeastern Guide Dogs from the raiser's house for training after 12 to 16 months.

No experience is needed to be a volunteer. Puppy Raising Services will be able to provide not only a supportive team but also the tools to succeed as a volunteer.

You do have to be 18 years of age or older to volunteer. A parent or a guardian can agree to share the responsibility with any younger teenager.

Puppy raisers have to be able to commit to "Puppy Kindergarten" so that the dog starts their training, along with a twice-a-month meeting with their local group.

Southeastern Guide Dogs will cover the expenses for veterinary care.

All costs of food, flea prevention, collar, leash, crate, approved toys and whatever else is needed will be the responsibility of the puppy raiser.

Volunteers can have other dogs or pets in the house while participating in this program.

After the training, the young dogs go on to find their careers in becoming:

Guide dogs for the visually-impaired

Service dogs for a veteran

Kid's companion dogs for "a child with significant challenges"

Breeder dogs