Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon coming to Tampa this weekend

The free, family-friendly event includes a 3K walk and a "Waggin' Tails Festival" with music, vendors, food and a raffle drawing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all dog lovers! Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon is back in person after two years of fundraising virtually.

Furry friends and their owners on April 2 will fill Gadsden Park in Tampa for "a fun-filled walk for a deserving cause."

The free, family-friendly event includes a 3K walk and a "Waggin' Tails Festival" with music, vendors, food and a raffle drawing.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the event.

There's still time to register online for the Tampa event or make a donation. So far, the Walkathon at Gadsden Park has reached more than $62,000 raised of its $250,000 goal. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the Walkathon to follow at 10 a.m.

The Walkathon serves as the Southeastern Guide Dogs' largest fundraiser of the year and money raised helps the non-profit organization with breeding, raising, training and matching dogs with "people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities and children with significant challenges...," the non-profit's website reads.

Can't join in on all the fun? Don't worry, there are still future Walkathon dates you can take part in:

Central Florida Walkathon | April 9 | Lake Lily Park (*volunteer-led event)