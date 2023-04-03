They're all grown up: Southwest Florida eaglet E22 spreads wings, fledged nest

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam leaders are asking the public to not visit the nest area during this time and to stay off the driveway.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Just days after one of the baby eagles was seen soaring through the blue sky, the other followed suit by spreading its wings and taking its first flight.

On Thursday morning, E21, which is officially 89 days old now, was seen on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam flying. And four days later, E22 took the grand leap and flew through the sky.

Bright and early Saturday, E22 was seen being pestered by some birds before fledging to the front pine. Soon after, it flew across the road, landed on a rooftop, took flight again and took a seat on a power pole.

The last couple of flaps of its wings flew the bird out of view.

An eventful 24 hours! E22 was hit by an owl in the early morning hours, falling to a lower branch tree. After being pestered by birds, E22 fledged to the front pine and then flew out of view.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, eaglets make their first unsteady flights about 10 to 12 weeks after hatching – which means both of the eaglets are on the right track.

Once the eaglets get comfortable with flying, they will reportedly ledge, or leave their nests, within a few days after that first flight.

We are certainly not ready for the eaglets to leave the nest.

For any eagle lovers wanting to get an up-close look at some eagles — leaders behind the popular eagle cam are asking for some privacy.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam leaders took to Twitter to explain if people come and visit a lot, it can scare the birds away.

"During this sensitive time; please do not visit the nest area and stay off the driveway," the organization said in the tweet. "Having so many people in the area can spook or deter the eagles from their normal behaviors causing undue stress and harm."

In the picture posted with the tweet, several people are seen standing on the sidewalk with their cameras and phones next to the tree where the eagle and its nest are located.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been live-streaming this nest since 2012. Following some downtime after Hurricane Ian, the live look returned — and the eagles rebuilt their nest. Today, it uses four discreet cameras that monitor the birds around the clock.

