Southwest Florida eaglets to soon make first unsteady flight

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The beloved Southwest Florida eaglets might be spreading their wings to test their luck with flying in the next coming week or so.

On March 17, E21 was caught on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam officially branching to the nearby spike at 10 weeks old, and E22 followed days later.

The eaglet seamlessly jumped from the nest to the spike for the first time, "as if no biggie," the leaders behind the stream explain on YouTube.

"Way to go E22, branching to the same spike E21 days ago," the caption reads in part.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, eaglets make their first unsteady flights about 10 to 12 weeks after hatching.

Once the eaglets get comfortable with flying, they will reportedly ledge, or leave their nests, within a few days after that first flight.

On the eagle cam's Facebook page, a snippet was taken from the stream of an empty nest with the eaglets exploring the tree.

"Not ready for this view!" the post read in part. "Both eaglets continue to explore the nest tree; branching to various tree limbs."

They haven't had their first flight yet, but leaders say it could be any day now.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been livestreaming this nest since 2012. Following some downtime after Hurricane Ian, the live look returned — and the eagles rebuilt their nest. Today, it uses four discreet cameras that monitor the birds around the clock.

For anyone wanting to watch highlights from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, you can find them here.