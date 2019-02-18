LARGO, Fla. — While most have heard about pets being included in their human counterparts' wedding, you rarely hear of humans being invited to a pet's wedding.

The SPCA of Tampa Bay hosted a series of pet wedding "ceremonies" over the weekend to benefit shelter animals "who haven't found true love yet."

Dogs walking down the aisle tied the knot or leash during the "pawsome" ceremonies.

The celebration of love between the pups was accompanied by a celebratory champagne toast for their human companions.

Put your paws together to celebrate the "ter-ruff-ic" newlyweds!

PHOTOS: SPCA hosts pet weddings The SPCA of Tampa Bay hosted a series of pet wedding 'ceremonies' over the weekend at the SPCA of Tampa Bay in Largo to benefit shelter animals "who haven't found true love yet." The SPCA of Tampa Bay hosted a series of pet wedding 'ceremonies' over the weekend at the SPCA of Tampa Bay in Largo to benefit shelter animals "who haven't found true love yet." The SPCA of Tampa Bay hosted a series of pet wedding 'ceremonies' over the weekend at the SPCA of Tampa Bay in Largo to benefit shelter animals "who haven't found true love yet." The SPCA of Tampa Bay hosted a series of pet wedding 'ceremonies' over the weekend at the SPCA of Tampa Bay in Largo to benefit shelter animals "who haven't found true love yet." The 'ceremonies' benefited shelter animals "who haven't found true love yet."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.