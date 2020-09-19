SPCA Tampa Bay awaiting the arrival of 45 cats and dogs from the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally

The furry friends are set to arrive Friday night.

LARGO, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay, SPCA Louisiana and Pensacola animal welfare agencies are teaming up to rescue cats and dogs impacted by our active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

"Hurricane Sally's impact on the Gulf Coast has caused widespread damage and flooding leaving many shelters powerless and without water," SPCA Tampa Bay wrote in a release.

Now, 30 cats and 15 dogs are set to make their way to Largo where they will be medically evaluated and prepared for adoption as early as Sunday.

To learn more about these rescued animals and how to adopt you can head to the SPCA's website here.

