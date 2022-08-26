Looking for a forever friend? SPCA Tampa Bay to host Clear the Shelter event

All animals will be up for adoption for $8.27.

LARGO, Fla. — For anyone searching for a furry friend to call their own — you're in luck!

SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event Saturday. All animals will be up for adoption for $8.27 which is marked down to match the date of the event.

A total of 49 cats, 35 dogs and 31 critters are looking for their new home. They are vaccinated, spay/neutered and microchipped.

Organization leaders say traditionally adoption prices range from $30-125 but the price is significantly cut down.

"SPCA Tampa Bay's Clear the Shelter's adoption events have resulted in 100 plus adoptions in 2019, 60 plus in 2020 and 32 last year on September 18, 2021," a news release explains.

Anyone wanting to adopt an animal is asked to arrive early. The hours are from noon until 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. There will be social distance measures in place to accommodate the community.