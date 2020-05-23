SPCA Tampa Bay says it's expecting a lot of kittens this year, so it's raising money to be ready to care for them.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may be time to add a new furry friend to your quarantine crew. SPCA Tampa Bay says they're expecting...a ton of kittens that is!

The shelter is hosting a virtual kitten shower this morning to get ready. You can tune in on the SPCA Tampa Bay Facebook or YouTube page between 10 and 11 this morning. The event is being online as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Like many animal rescues, SPCA Tampa Bay says they receive an influx of cats during kitten season. They're hosting today's event to raise money to be ready. They're also hoping to sign up more people to foster an animal in their homes to keep space open at the physical shelter.

Of course no baby shower would be complete without virtual games! The shelter says people can win prizes for playing along. And of course, the event will be packed full of cute kittens.

