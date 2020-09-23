SPCA Tampa Bay rescues nearly 80 dogs and cats from hurricanes

Some of the animals have already been adopted.

TAMPA, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay collaborated with other animal rescuers to transport 78 cats and dogs to our area in the last three weeks to get them out of shelters impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Sally.

As of Wednesday, 21 of 30 dogs rescued in Louisiana and three of the 20 dogs rescued from the Panhandle had been adopted and placed in the Tampa Bay area.

Not all the rescued animals have yet been cleared for adoption pending medical evaluations and treatment. But, there are some available, and more are expected to become adoptable soon.

To learn more about available animals or to donate to the shelter, go to spcatampabay.org.

