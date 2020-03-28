LARGO, Fla — If you’re working from home and want a little company, SPCA Tampa Bay says you can still adopt pets.

But, if you want to get one of their 25 dogs or 15 cats, you’re going to have to take a few extra steps now. If you're interested in one of the animals there you'll need to call ahead and make an appointment. They said that’s because they’re not letting more than 10 people in at a time so they can adhere to CDC guidelines.

Tara Yurkshat is their chief operations officer. She told 10News they've been busy.

"A lot of people are going online first and looking at our adoptable animals and they’re coming in and they’re saying 'Hey, I would like to meet Pumba or Buffy,' and they’re looking to add a new family member with times so uncertain and they’re sitting at home it’s a perfect time to add a pet," she said.

If you want to look at what pets they have up for adoption right now, head to their website.

