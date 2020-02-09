SPCA Tampa Bay takes in 30 dogs from Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

These pups will be ready for adoption throughout the next week or two.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than two dozen dogs will be looking for new homes after arriving in Tampa bay from Louisiana.

SPCA Tampa Bay says it is taking in 30 dogs from Louisiana SPCA after Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura submerged their coast. This way, SPCA Louisiana has room to take in pets that were displaced during the storm.

The CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay, Martha Boden, said whenever storms head toward an area where there's a shelter, the other shelters step in and help make plans for the animals that could be impacted. As soon as a storm hits, she says it's all about helping each other.

"In this case, we were contacted by Louisiana ASPCA saying, look, our shelters okay, but we know a lot of shelters around us are in trouble. So we'd like to move some of the animals that we already have out so that we can make space for the animals coming from our community," Boden said.

"Absolutely" was the answer.

The animals that were brought to Tampa Bay were already available for adoption at Louisiana ASPCA. So, they'd already had some preliminary checks and gotten vaccines. They will have a follow-up exam done and staff will take a look and make sure there's nothing else that they need before they go up for adoption.

Boden said the animals will be available for adoption over the next week or two.

Boden said people interested in adopting a pet from them right now should check them out online first. Because of the pandemic, adoptions can only be done through an appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling 727-586-3591.

