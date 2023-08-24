Spider monkey born in Connecticut Zoo

The zoo said the baby will spend its first 16 weeks of life carried on its mother’s stomach until it’s strong enough to be carried on her back.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A new furry friend has arrived in Connecticut! A black-headed spider monkey was born at the Beardsley Zoo.

The spider monkey, Ateles geoffroyi geoffroyi, was born to parents Janet and Gilligan this week, after seven and a half months of development, according to the Zoo.

The zoo said the baby will spend its first 16 weeks of life carried on its mother’s stomach until it’s strong enough to be carried on her back. Guests may see the baby held in its mother’s arms, but the family has free access both to their main habitat and to their inside sleeping area, so they may not be visible all the time.

Janet, the 18-year-old mom, joined the Zoo’s spider monkey troop in July 2022 from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama along with her companion, 31-year-old Bertha. They joined 9-year-old Gilligan, who is the father of the baby, and 23-year-old T.T. in the spider monkey habitat.

“These monkeys are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s Species Survival Program (SSP), an important part of helping these endangered animals,” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said in a statement. “This species is threatened by intense habitat degradation and deforestation, so a baby born here is an important ambassador, raising awareness of habitat protection and contributing to the survival of its species.”

The spider monkey habitat opened in 2019, according to the zoo. It was built to accommodate a large monkey troop and features a landscaped outdoor yard with multiple opportunities for climbing and engaging in social behaviors.

The monkeys can choose whether to hang out inside or outside, and large guest viewing windows are offered in both locations.

