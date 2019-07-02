ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new proposal to limit the amount of time owners can leave their dogs and cats outside has gotten mixed reaction from the community.

“Who wants to be tied up all day?” asked Jimmy Robinson, who spent part of his morning on Thursday at Lake Vista Park in South St. Pete with his dog, Princeton. “They are animals, but you don't keep a dog outside all day.”



St. Pete City Councilwoman Darden Rice wants the city to pass a resolution urging the Pinellas County Commission to expand an animal protection ordinance. It would limit time pet owners can leave their animals outside in pens to two-to-four hours.

“We don’t want to see these poor animals left in pens for super long amounts of time," said Rice. "The owners leave them alone sometimes overnight. I got complaints about a dog being left in a cage during a thunderstorm and rain."

Rice says those are the sort of issues she wants to prevent.

However, in some communities, it can be common to see dogs left outside for protection, and those neighbors worry about unfair fines and other implications of the proposed ordinance expansion.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Most people get dogs, especially big dogs, to protect their houses and things like that, so they're made to be outside,” said Shanna Armstrong, who currently has a small pet she keeps inside.

She said she once had a larger guard dog that served as a watch animal.

"As long as they have food and water, I don't see anything wrong with them being outside," Armstrong said. "Some dogs have like way too much energy and they need to be outside for that long. So, I don't think that it's a good idea."

If city council passes the resolution, it will go to the Pinellas County Commission for consideration.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.