St. Pete police K-9s are decked out in protective armor

K-9s Ash and Cezar have received protective gear thanks to a charitable donation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department pups are on patrol!

Thanks to a charitable donation, K-9s Ash and Cezar have received protective armor.

Each K-9 was given a bullet and stab-proof protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

The vests were sponsored by Leah A.Beale of Oklahoma City, OK and embroidered with the words "In memory of K-9 Kye, Oklahoma City." Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb.

If you want to help K-9s gear up, you can donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. by calling 508-824-6978 or visiting the website.

SPPD K-9s 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4