ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department said goodbye to one of its K-9 officers.
K-9 Ares was put down during surgery for bloat Friday, the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Police said Ares and his handler, Officer Jon Vazquez, had been serving the city since they graduated from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K-9 School in 2013.
Ares worked his six and a half years at the department as a dual-purpose patrol dog and explosive detection dog.
Police described the 8-year-old K-9 as loyal, smart and as a dog who loved working.
