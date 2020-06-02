PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is looking for people to host one of their dogs for a two-night ‘pawjama party’.

This is a part of a “groundbreaking foster-care study” – including participation from 100 shelters nationwide -- that they say will help save the lives of homeless dogs across the country.

The study, carried out by Arizona State University and funded by Maddie’s Fund, aims to learn more about how fostering programs impact the dogs, shelter staff and volunteers.

The task is simple -- “all you’ll need to do is hang out with a dog,” according to the shelter.

Starting Feb. 23 and spanning the course of two months, Friends of Strays will be sending out =45 different dogs on their two-night sleepovers.

If you are interested in applying you must fill out an application and sign up for an available time slot on their website.

