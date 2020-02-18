ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This program is pup approved!

For two months, Friends of Strays will send 45 different shelter dogs to local homes for two-night sleepovers. Then they will take the data collected to help researchers understand how shelter dogs respond to short-term foster environments.

"Hosts will have to fill out a report card sharing what they notice about the foster dog. Like what they like, what they don't like, what people noticed about them. It gives us helpful information that our staff wouldn't be able to learn about the pups here on site." said Holly Clare, a spokeswoman with Friends of Strays Animal Shelter.

Friends of Strays’ "Pawjama Party" adoption research initiative comes on the heels of their successful Doggy Day Out program, that launched last summer. That program allows volunteers to “borrow” a dog for a day-long field trip.

"All of it really helps the animals socialize and lowers their stress levels and it gives them a chance to honestly just be a dog and enjoy the outdoors," Clare said.

Once you submit a form for the program, sharing your interest in hosting, the submission will be reviewed and based on your application, you’ll be matched with a dog that fits your lifestyle.

Friends of Strays will provide everything you need to host a furry friend, including food, bowls, a leash and even a crate.

"Every interaction matters and can make a world of a difference. Researchers actually tested cortisone levels in dogs -- which is a stress hormone -- before, during and after short term fostering. When the dogs come back from fostering one or two nights, their cortisone levels are actually lower than when they first left," Clare said.

"Pawjama Parties" kick off Feb. 23 and runs through mid-April. To learn more, visit friendsofstrays.org.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter