ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you feel like your weekend went to the dogs, you are not alone.

Over at the Lakewood Soccer Complex, 56 dog and human pairs competed in the UpDog Triple Crown Challenge. Teams traveled in from all across the state to compete in three different games.

Chris Rosa didn't have to go far. Like many St. Pete residents, Rosa treats his competition pups like family.

"Belle is the large black dog. She is a German short-haired pointer. She’s 13 years old. She is basically the matriarch. She runs the place with a soft hand," Rosa said. "So Belle is very athletic. Sidney is even more athletic.

"She is a little smaller a little more agile. But she is the clown of the family, she keeps everyone on their toes."

When it comes to competition time, all Belle and Sidney can see are the Frisbees, which is a good thing, because all three games center around catching it.

“Belle and Sidney both will be playing in at least three games, there may be an extra later. But they’ll be playing in toss and fetch, four-way play, and then there’s another one, greedy. And basically you throw in different squares of the field for points," Rosa said.

But for the dogs, it doesn’t matter which game they are playing as long as they get to play.

“Ninety percent of it is you and 10 percent of it is the dog. The dog wants to get the Frisbee and if you’re a good thrower, then you’ll get the points,” Rosa said.

St. Petersburg is just one of the locations hosting the UpDog Triple Crown Challenge, with 21 other cities also holding competitions. Once they are all completed, scores will be tallied to determine regional and international winners.

