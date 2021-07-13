Say hello to 'Stanley': Busch Gardens' newborn giraffe was born the night the Lightning won the Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — Say hello to Stanley!
Busch Gardens' newest giraffe is named after the championship trophy the Tampa Bay Lightning took home the same night it was born.
The theme park said it wasn't trying to steal the team's thunder, but the name was a clear winner.
According to the theme park, Stanley is the first calf his mother Angel has been given birth to. The duo is said to be doing well.
What other people are reading right now:
- Oops: Stanley Cup damaged during Lightning championship celebration
- Looking to buy a home right now? Here are 5 tips from a housing expert.
- New video released as 5 people from the Tampa Bay area are linked to Capitol riot
- Protesters shut down highway in S. Florida in support of Cuban people; demonstrators march in Tampa
- When will it go away? Answers to FAQs about red tide
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter