Police search for 3-month-old French Bulldog stolen from Largo pet store

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department needs your help finding a man it says stole a 3-month-old tan French Bulldog from a local pet store.
According to police, a man entered the All About Puppies at 7190 Ulmerton Road around 6:08 p.m. on Feb. 4 and took the tiny pup.
Officers say they are searching for a white or Hispanic man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants and red sneakers.
They believe he may be driving a white 2014-2017 Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof and possible front-end damage. The license plate was removed before the theft, investigators said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sinni with the Investigative Services Division at 727-587-6730.
