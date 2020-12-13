Stolen service dog reunited with family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a story about a local veteran and her service dog.
A service dog that was inside a truck when it was stolen outside a South Florida gas station has been located a day after going missing.
WPLG in Fort Lauderdale reported that the truck was found Saturday by a friend of owner Luisa Escudero in a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex.
The truck's door was open and the 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff inside.
Escudero’s truck was stolen outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon when she went inside.
The dog named Odin works with Escudero at a center for children with cerebral palsy.
"The love, the strength of prayers is what has help us reunite with our beloved Odin," Lusia Escudero wrote on Facebook. "Community is what reflects our human soul and yesterday and today I have experienced it."