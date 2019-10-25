CLEARWATER, Florida — The Suncoast Animal League is holding a "Foster & Foster to Adopt" event at PetSmart in Countryside on Sunday, October 27th.

Dozens of dogs and puppies will be available for people to foster and adopt. The event runs from 12:30-5 pm.

Potential foster families should bring a copy of up to date rabies vaccines for other pets in the home and renters should bring proof that their landlords allow pets.

The Suncoast Animal League operates a permanent no-kill shelter in Palm Harbor at 1030 Pennsylvania Avenue and has dozens of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who desperately need homes. For more information call (727) 786-1330.

RELATED: How you can help Hurricane Dorian survivors by fostering a homeless pet from the Bahamas

RELATED: Abused dog lucky to be alive after being abandoned

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter