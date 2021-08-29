Suncoast Animal League rescues animals from Louisiana amid oncoming Hurricane Ida landfall

The team is making another trip to Louisiana to evacuate more dogs and puppies.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Suncoast Animal League, a non-profit, no-kill, no-time-limit animal welfare agency, traveled to Louisiana to rescue animals amid the oncoming landfall of Hurricane Ida.

The team arrived back to Palm Harbor, Florida a little over 5 a.m.

They posted on their Facebook that the puppies and dogs were unloaded into the backyard where they "stretched their legs, ate some yummy food, got some kisses and a few even were given baths."

Suncoast Animal League is planning on sending the team again to Louisiana to help evacuate more animals before the hurricane hits.