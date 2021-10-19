Sunken Gardens' alligator snapping turtle, Mac, dies unexpectedly

Mac was believed to be more than 50 years old.

Sunken Gardens' beloved alligator snapping turtle, Mac, died unexpectedly on Monday, the City of St. Petersburg announced.

Though Mac was more than 50 years old, Sunken Gardens said he didn't appear sick or injured leading up to his sudden death.

"The Sunken Gardens family, and especially the animal care team members are deeply shocked and saddened by this unexpected loss. Mac showed no signs of injury, illness or distress prior to his death," said Dwayne Biggs, the supervisor of Sunken Gardens in a statement.

The official cause of Mac's death will be released once the veterinary team completes a necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

Mac reportedly arrived at Sunken Gardens in the 1960s and was known by guests as a staple attraction. The giant turtle was also recently featured in the children's book "Sophie and Zack at Sunken Gardens" by Robin Robson Gonzalez.