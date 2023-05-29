Suwannee County deputies warn community of possible rabid cat attacking residents

According to deputies, the two separate incidents happened when the residents were exercising and walking in the area of Luraville.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The image above is a stock photo.

Over the past week, at least two Suwannee County residents have been attacked by a feral cat, the sheriff's office explains in a Facebook post.

The attacks happened in the area of Luraville, near State Road 51 and 174th Street.

According to deputies, the two separate incidents happened when the residents were exercising and walking on 174th Street. The cat came up and attacked them.

"Both residents received injuries serious enough that they had to seek medical treatment at local hospitals," the sheriff's office explains in the post.

Suwannee County Animal Control set traps up in the area and tried to find the feral cat, but there hasn't been any success.

The local health department is not releasing a rabies alert at this time because the cat hasn't been captured. Health officials haven't been able to confirm if the cat actually has rabies or not.