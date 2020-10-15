The 10-month-old brother and sister lost their mother to poisoning.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale has a couple of new residents.

The nonprofit sanctuary received two orphaned mountain lion kittens this week. The brother and sister were brought in from California.

Their mother died from poisoning after eating rodents who had eaten rodenticide.

The 10-week-old kittens have had too much human interaction already in their short life and will not be released back into the wild.

So far, they’re adjusting just fine.

“They are kittens. Right now they want to play with everything they see. Everything is an object of interest. They are nonstop,” said James O’Brien, vet tech with the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.