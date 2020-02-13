BRISTOL, Va. — An orphaned black bear cub was placed with a foster mother this week after the baby was rescued by a pet dog and carried gently to safety.

A wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told news outlets that the dog’s owner called a wildlife rehabilitator on Feb. 5 after the pet turned up at their home with a cub in its mouth.

He said the cub could be up to three weeks old. The cub was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment.

The center said the baby was resettled on Wednesday with a new mother who was nursing three cubs of her own.

In this photo provided by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a male black bear cub who was admitted to the center on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Waynesboro, Va. is cared for by staff members. The cub was rescued the night before in Washington County when a family dog brought it home to its owners. The baby is being resettled with a mother bear and her biological cubs. (Wildlife Center of Virginia via AP)

AP

RELATED: Baby bears found in box on front lawn of home in Camden County