Meet the Tampa Bay area rescue dogs participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII

All three superstar athletes have found their fur-ever home's since pre-taping the game.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three local puppies will be making their big debut next month in the ever-popular Puppy Bowl.

According to a press release, rescue pups Billie and Maisie will take the field for Team Ruff on game day while Jenna will join the cheerleader squad on the sideline. All three featured dogs are from Compassion Kind of St. Petersburg.

Founders Aja Nikiya Estero and Kim Mniece joined the adorable puppies in New York for the event's taping where Maisie, Billie and Jenna were said to be three of 118 total rescues.

“This year has been very tough for rescues," Compassion Kind Founder Estero said. "We are thankful to have been selected to include some of our rescues in the Puppy Bowl. Hopefully, we can raise more awareness of our global rescue efforts and equip our non-profit with donations and supplies for whatever this year brings."

Here's what to know about each pup:

Maisie, who is a terrier, was surrendered to the animal rescue in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida caused her owner to no longer be able to care for her.

"She is full of spunk and attitude. She is adorable and she knows it," a press release reads.

The Puppy Bowl superstar was adopted by a family who lives in Buffalo, New York and was able to join them at her new "fur-ever" home following taping.

Billie, a boxer pup, was found as a stray with her litter in Puerto Rico. She has also found a new home with two other dog siblings.

"Her momma calls her "her soul dog" and she goes everywhere with her. She loves a good Starbucks run," a press release reads.

Jenna, a terrier/hound mix, was also found as a stray in Puerto Rico. Her rescuers describe her as being "very timid," but also having spurts of confidence.

"She loves to play with her two dog siblings," a press release reads.

Jenna has since been adopted by a family in St. Petersburg.