Airport workers and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office worked to move the cow before a plane could hit it.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was an eventful Saturday night at Tampa Executive Airport when a cow was spotted running around airport property.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office brought in their aviation unit to assist airport staff with helping to remove the cow. The goal was to get the cow off property before any planes could potentially strike it.

HCSO's pilot used cameras to work with the cow's owner and airport staff on the ground. They were able to corner the cow on the southside of airport property. The cow was then taken into custody.

HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister has previously praised his aviation unit. Earlier this summer the unit won an award for their use of tactical airborne thermal imagery. "Our aviation team is one of the best in the country and these prestigious awards reflect its professionalism and dedication," said Chronister in a July 24 news release.

The nearly five minute video of the cow encounter was shared on social media.



