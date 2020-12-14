TAMPA, Fla. — It was an eventful Saturday night at Tampa Executive Airport when a cow was spotted running around airport property.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office brought in their aviation unit to assist airport staff with helping to remove the cow. The goal was to get the cow off property before any planes could potentially strike it.
HCSO's pilot used cameras to work with the cow's owner and airport staff on the ground. They were able to corner the cow on the southside of airport property. The cow was then taken into custody.
HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister has previously praised his aviation unit. Earlier this summer the unit won an award for their use of tactical airborne thermal imagery. "Our aviation team is one of the best in the country and these prestigious awards reflect its professionalism and dedication," said Chronister in a July 24 news release.
The nearly five minute video of the cow encounter was shared on social media.
- White House task force recommends stricter virus measures for Florida
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
- SpaceX launches new Sirius XM satellite from Cape Canaveral
- US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
- Gov. DeSantis announces distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter