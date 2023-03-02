x
We 'kid' you not: Goats rescued from I-4 traffic in Tampa

Good Samaritans and Tampa police officers saved a goat and her kids in what the department is calling "Goatsparilla."

TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after pirates invaded Tampa during Gasparilla, a much smaller, cuter invasion to place in what the Tampa Police Department is calling "Goatsparilla."

Drivers spotted a mother goat and her two kids "wandering toward I-4 earlier this week," the department wrote on Facebook.

That's when the good Samaritans jumped out of their cars to make sure they were kept safe and called police. When officers arrived, the goats were put in the back of a police cruiser — not for "baaaaaaaaad" behavior — but for safety! 

The police department said that eventually, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Agricultural Crimes Unit showed up to help. And now, the goats are "safe and sound with their owners."

"That's what we like to call some 'goat' (good) teamwork!" the department said.

Posted by Tampa Police Department on Friday, February 3, 2023

