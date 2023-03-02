We 'kid' you not: Goats rescued from I-4 traffic in Tampa

After Gasparilla, there was "𝘎𝘰𝘢𝘵𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘢!" 🐐 A mother goat and her two babies were found wandering toward I-4 earlier this week when several Good Samaritans jumped out of their cars to stop them. They called #YourTampaPD officers who kept them safe inside a patrol car! The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Agricultural Crimes Unit assisted and we are happy to report, they are safe and sound with their owners! That's what we like to call some "𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘵" (good 😆) teamwork!