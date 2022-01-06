Rover, a 6-year-old hound mix, finally gets fur-ever home

The sweet pup had been at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay since August 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — The moment a 6-year-old dog has been waiting for since August 2021 has finally come true.

Rover, the sweet, calm and "one giant hunk-of-loving" hound mix, has finally found his fur-ever home after being the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's longest resident.

"We’re going to miss his sweet heart, snuggles and kisses but we’re so happy for Rover & his new family!! Happy 2022 Rover!" the rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

In the video, Rover's new owners could be seen with the excited pup as he walked outside the rescue's doors for the last time.

"Nice way to start off the new year, for sure," one of his new owners said.

"He's just such a good guy. I'm so happy for you. We're gonna miss you, buddy," a Humane Society of Tampa Bay volunteer added.

CEO Sherry Silk shared with 10 Tampa Bay that Rover is living quite the life since being rescued.

"He literally has ended up in heaven. A lovely family adopted him and they have a place in South Tampa and they have a place on the beach and so, I mean, he's living the good life now as we believe he should.